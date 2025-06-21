Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Edinburgh Friday night crash with taxi at Queensferry Road
At around 10pm on Friday, June 20, police were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi on Queensferry Road.
The 39-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, while the 47-year-old taxi driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Friday, June 20, we were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh.
“The rider of the motorbike, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.
“The driver of the taxi, a 47-year-old man, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”