Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Edinburgh Friday night crash with taxi at Queensferry Road

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 21st Jun 2025, 12:23 BST
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment last night after a crash with a taxi on a busy Edinburgh road.

At around 10pm on Friday, June 20, police were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi on Queensferry Road.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, while the 47-year-old taxi driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following last night's crash.placeholder image
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following last night's crash. | Stock

Get all of the latest breaking news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our free breaking newsletter.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Friday, June 20, we were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh.

“The rider of the motorbike, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the taxi, a 47-year-old man, will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”

Related topics:EdinburghMotorcyclistHospitalPolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice