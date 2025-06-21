A motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment last night after a crash with a taxi on a busy Edinburgh road.

At around 10pm on Friday, June 20, police were called to a report of a crash involving a motorbike and a taxi on Queensferry Road.

The 39-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital for treatment, while the 47-year-old taxi driver was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital following last night's crash. | Stock

