Motorists facing major delays after multi-vehicle crash on Edinburgh City Bypass

Motorists are facing major rush-hour delays on the City Bypass following a crash involving at least four vehicles at Baberton.

The collision took place shortly before 3:45pm this afternoon on the eastbound side of the A720 bypass road.

A tweet posted in the last 20 minutes by Traffic Scotland said: "#A720 Edinburgh City Bypass E/B at Baberton - a multivehicle RTC is blocking lane 2 of 2 causing delays of traffic, not good for the start of peak!"

A police spokeswoman said officers were just arriving at the scene, but confirmed the accident involved "at least four vehicles"

Details of any injuries are unknown at this early stage.

More details to follow.