Motorists set for more Haymarket delays with new roadworks

MOTORISTS have been warned to expect three days of disruption around Haymarket because of new roadworks starting today.

Scottish Water issued a statement late yesterday afternoon saying Magdala Crescent would be closed and diversions put in place.

A statement read: “This is to allow urgent road resurfacing works to take place at the junction of Magdala Crescent to Haymarket Terrace.

“A diversion via Haymarket Terrace and Coates Gardens will be in place during this time. Please follow all signs put in place.”

It comes as roadworks further along are lifted for Christmas.

The statement adds: “Please note that this work is separate from our major project at Haymarket Terrace and we are taking this opportunity to complete this resurfacing whilst our Haymarket project is on hold.”

Scott Fraser, corporate affairs regional manager, said: “The road closure is essential while we carry out this important work and we will do all we can to complete it as quickly as possible.”