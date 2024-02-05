News you can trust since 1873
MP Martyn's bid to stop arms sales to Israel

A petition, spearheaded by Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martyn Day, is calling the for the abolition of arms sales to Israel.
By Lianne RoyContributor
Published 5th Feb 2024, 17:16 GMT
The move comes in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the provisional ruling by the International Court of Justice that immediate measures must be taken to ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

SNP MP Martyn said: “A large number of constituents have contacted me over the past few months to express their outrage at the escalating situation in Gaza and Palestine. Many believe that we should stop exporting arms to Israel, and I agree with them.”

His petition claims there is "substantial evidence" that UK arms sold to Israel are being used to kill innocent civilians in Gaza.

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk
This would be a direct breach of the UK arms exports policy, which states that licences cannot be granted if there is a “clear risk” the weapons might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

