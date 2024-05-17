Much-loved East Lothian RNLI volunteer who saved friend's life aged 16 dies as tributes pour in
A long-serving East Lothian RNLI crew member who saved his friend’s life aged just 16 sadly died this week.
Dunbar Lifeboat paid a touching tribute to Noll Togneri, who was awarded with an inscribed watch by Princess Marina for his heroic actions which rescued 14-year-old Joan Scambler in April 1965.
Noll was described as an ‘instantly recognisable figure’ in the town, well-known for his habit of walking around barefoot.
In a social media post, the RNLI said he was ‘always willing to lend a hand, pass on gentle words of wisdom and encouragement, or share historical nuggets and tales of Dunbar’.
His courageous actions were unbeknown to many younger crew members until Joan, who became a successful hockey player, swimmer and singer, left £14,000 to the town’s RNLI station in her will after she died in 2021.
On that fateful day in the ‘60s, the canoe she was on capsized off East Beach and Noll rushed to help her.
Dunbar RNLI said: “Joan and her friend Linda Sinclair had borrowed the canoes from Noll and a friend. Conditions had been calm but quickly the girls got into difficulties.
“While Linda managed to reach the shore, Joan was struggling to control hers. Grabbing a canoe, Noll set out to help, while his friend alerted the coastguard.
“Noll reached Joan but as he tried to turn her canoe towards shore it capsized sending her into the water. She tried to hang onto the stern of his canoe but it too sank, leaving them both in the water.
“Although they were being blown further out, Noll managed to keep Joan afloat until Dunbar’s lifeboat crew – in the Watson-class lifeboat Margaret – arrived. Both Noll and Joan spent the night in Dunbar Cottage Hospital at East Links but were none the worse for their ordeal.
“For staying with Joan, even when she implored him to leave her and swim to the shore to save himself, Noll was awarded an inscribed watch, which he received from Princess Marina, the Duchess of Kent.
“History repeated itself, as Noll’s dad, who was also called Arnold, had previously received an inscribed silver half hunter pocket watch for saving someone from the harbour mouth when he was 16.”
Noll served on the lifeboat crew and as a Deputy Launch Authority, with the RNLI always close to his heart.
The post continues: “From all at Dunbar Lifeboat Station, our sincerest condolences go to Noll’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with you.
“Fair winds and following seas, Noll. You will be much missed and fondly remembered.”
