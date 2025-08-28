A "much-needed" Edinburgh stay-and-play studio for children aged under five opened at Westside Centre this week.

Accessible from outside and inside the Wester Hailes shopping centre, Ohana is run by Midlothian mother of three Abby Sangster.

Frustrated by the stress of taking her recently diagnosed autistic three-year-old son to the “busy” soft play venues in Edinburgh, Abby decided to open this smaller offering for younger kids, with the new business only taking pre-booked appointments at the moment while it awaits a licence for ‘walk-ups’.

Ohana is now open at Westside Centre in Edinburgh. | Ohana

Abby, who has run an events company for three years, hiring out soft play and sensory equipment for parties and weddings, is excited that Ohana is now up and running.

She said: “I didn’t need to do this but it’s something I have always wanted to do. The location is good, I feel this is an area where there is not much for young kids, particularly kids with additional needs.

“I avoid normal soft play centres when with my three-year-old son, but this place is build around that, with lots of sensory equipment to keep the children calm and entertained.

“Ohana is designed with kids with additional support needs in mind, but also open for all kids aged five and under. It’s exciting. I’ve got a 10-week-old baby and she loves it here.

“We’ve been fully booked since we opened this week, with lots of private bookings. It’s going really well.

“When I saw this space become available I had to go for it. It’s underneath Lidl and next to Air Thrill, so you can access it from outside and inside the shopping centre.

“It’s a welcoming experience, somewhere you can sit down and have tea and coffee, not feel the pressure of buying expensive fruit shoots.

“I’m doing the opposite of what I don’t like. You should be able to sit down and relax while watching your child play. With this place, it’s a bit more exclusive and you don’t lose sight of your child like you do in the huge soft play places.

“I just wanted to create a space where people can come in and feel comfortable. Personally I can’t stand soft play places because it’s overwhelming and too busy.

“We are reasonably priced as well, a visit here wont break the bank. I think this place is much-needed locally.”

One and a half hour sessions at Ohana are £6 per child. | Ohana

Ohana offers one and a half hour sessions for £6 per child, and £10 for two siblings and two adults for the same period of time.

Explaining why Ohana can’t accept walk-ins just yet, Abby said: “The licensing department has been a bit busy with the Fringe, but it looks like we will be able to offer walk-ins from September 22, but you can phone or email us to pre-book a spot now.

“We can take 17 children at once and we have been full so far, just from pre-bookings, so it’s been great. There is nothing in the area like it so the demand is there.

“We have had lots of great reviews so far, with everyone saying they will be back. The sessions are 1.5 hours, but if it’s not too busy you can stay as long as you like.

“This place isn’t really for profit, hence it’s so cheap. It’s just a nice safe, clean place where parents or carers can relax, unlike most soft plays.

“We are in a great location, with parking and good bus routes, so it’s very accessible and much better than say the centre of town.

“We have had people from everywhere come to visit us this week, and we hope to soon provide creche options, so with the shopping centre you could do other things while the kids enjoy themselves.”

Family members chipped in to bring Ohana to live, refitting the unit at the Wester Hailes shopping centre in Edinburgh. | Ohana

Revealing the story behind the name Ohana, Abby added: “It’s a bit of a jokey name. It’s a Hawaiian term which means family.

“We couldn’t do anything without the kids’ grandparents, so the name is a nod to them.

“And, my partner and his brother knocked walls down, built walls, removed and added toilets, as the place was horrendous before. So it’s been a real team and family effort to get to this point.”

With pre-booked access only at the moment, with groups also welcome, you can book a slot at Ohana by calling 07546 365348 or emailing [email protected].