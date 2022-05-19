The as-yet-unknown incident is at Inchmickery Court in Muirhouse, with fire and police services dealing with the situation.

Accoring to reports, police officers and fire crews have been at the scene for several hours.

One eyewitness told the Evening News: “The fire crews turned up in the morning and I think they wanted into one of the flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A residential building in the north of Edinburgh has been sealed off on Thursday morning as emergency services deal with a serious incident

“There was shouting through a door but because of the high winds and height of the building it was impossible to hear what was being said.

“Then the police turned up in the full gear. Armed officers, what looked like two vanloads from a support unit.

“The building was sealed off so no one was getting in or out. There's often incidents at these flats and folk outside like me – I had popped out to walk the dog – can't get back in.”

Police Scotland have contacted for comment.

This is a breaking story.