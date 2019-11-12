Multimedia exhibition in Leith to tell human stories of climate change

Shoripa Bibi from Kalikabari village, Bangladhesh. Picture: Environmental Justice Foundation.

Climate Reflections: Human Stories of Hope & Fear will explore the power of storytelling through photography, film and podcasts.

It will focus on people from all over the world, including from Bangladesh, Sweden and Scotland.

The free exhibition is a collaboration by the Scottish Communities Climate Action Network (SCCAN), Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF), and Scotland Universities Insight Institute.

Lars-nte Kuhmunen, reindeer herder and Sami community leader in northern Sweden. Picture: Environmental Justice Foundation.

It will run from November 19 to 22 at Out of the Blue Drill Hall on Dalmeny Street.

Some of the photographs and videos are being shown in Scotland for the first time after touring Europe as part of the EJF’s work.

They were featured in an exhibition titled No Place to Call Home, first shown at the National Theatre in London.

Other artworks from SCCAN are on display to the public for the first time.

Maxida Mrak, Sami rights activist and musician from northern Sweden. Picture: Environmental Justice Foundation.

The works have been ‘re-curated’ and woven together to create a unique immersive experience.

Visitors will also be able to listen to short podcasts created as part of SCCAN’s Future Voices project.

The project tells the stories of communities across Scotland using locally-developed solutions to combat the effect of climate change in food, energy, transport, waste, health, education and enterprise.

One podcast in the series is based in Edinburgh, and showcases Remode Collective, a Community Interest Company set up to celebrate multicultural diversity, build new skills and explore ways to reuse textiles.

Lauren Crilly, part of SCCAN's podcast project. Picture: Del Heaney

The exhibition is supported by Aberdeen-based curator Rachel Grant, with audio support from Edinburgh College.

The Scottish Universities Insight Institute will also share recent research on deconstructing narratives and the power of storytelling.

Harriet Cross, a director of SCCAN, said: “I hope that people from across Edinburgh and beyond will grasp this one-off chance to hear, see and watch these thought-provoking human responses to the climate emergency.

“It will provide a chance to listen and observe amidst the panic of the climate emergency.

“We’re excited by the potential to broaden the reach of these important stories and hope that it will inspire people to consider how we can all take an even greater role in addressing the climate crisis.”

SCCAN is a not-for-profit membership body of more than 200 communities supporting each other to build resilience, and develop skills as they move towards a low carbon future, and adapt to changing climates.

The organisation grew out of work in 2010 by Simon Pepper and Rachel Nunn on a ‘Framework for Community Action on Climate Change’ which looked at what was holding communities back from taking action on climate change.

The EJF is a campaign group which uses investigations and film to uncover environmental and human rights abuses.

The exhibition will begin with a launch on Monday November 18 from 5.30pm to 7pm.