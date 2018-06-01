Mum’s nightmare turns to TV dream

IT started off as every parent’s nightmare, but looks like ending in a dream career.

Lucy Bolstock’s heart was in her mouth when she lost sight of her son Charlie, then just five, on a trip to Legoland in Windsor. He was gone for ten minutes before being found, thankfully safe and sound.

The experience could have left her shattered.

But instead the West Lothian mum from East Calder used the experience to set up her own company – More-2-Explore – and brought in a team of experts to work with her to design and develop an alternative product to children’s reins, the Adventure Belt, which helps parents to keep kids safe in busy places. She wanted to make sure nobody would go through the same emotions as her that day.

That, in turn, saw her on national TV exactly a week ago today, when she was featured on Channel 4’s Buy It Now programme – now sales of the device have doubled after her appearance.

The programme, which is hosted by comedian, actor and TV presenter Brian Conley, gives entrepreneurs the chance to showcase their products in 90 seconds and secure sales in front of a live studio audience of real shoppers.

Lucy thought it would be a great opportunity when she found an advert about the auditions online.

She got a call inviting her onto the show to explain how the Adventure Belt works and to demonstrate it with her son.

The benefits include parents not only being hands-free, which allows them to push their pram or shop with peace of mind, but also that the belt prevents any accidental wandering.

Kids get to store their treasures in a cute pouch, which comes in various designs including a panda, tiger unicorn and Highland cow.Lucy said: “Our TV appearance was a brilliant experience and one we’d love to do again.

“We had a party to celebrate our appearance on the night with friends and family but what I wasn’t prepared for was the influx of orders over the weekend, which I am absolutely delighted about.

“I’ve also received some lovely emails from parents telling me what a great idea the belt is and ordering in time for their summer holiday.

“I’ve also heard from a couple of parents who have children with additional support needs who wished that they had had this product when their kids were younger.”

Currently ranking No 1 in the Made for Mum’s guide, the Adventure Belt comes with an elasticated bungee cord, which links adult and child and is adjustable in length, and a belt which has child- proof buckles, which means that it can’t be removed by the child.