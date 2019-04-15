Music Review: Retro Video Club at Sneaky Pete’s

Edinburgh four piece Retro Video Club are very much a band on the up.

They’ve been applying their fast and loose oeuvre in the indie rock scene for around four years, supporting Bastille at the Edinburgh Summer Sessions last year among other things, and are currently in the middle of a short UK tour after a few European shows.

They land on home turf this weekend, selling out Sneaky Pete’s. Three times over no less, apparently a first for this venue. As a brief aside, hats off to the Sneakys team. It’s a wee space but they’ve done a

great job with it and the sound was top notch too.

They’ve amassed a decent following over the years, the audience tonight seemingly word perfect on all the songs apart from the newbie, and the youthful exuberance on stage was

very much matched off stage.

They came on to the 2001 theme (aka sprach Zarathustra) and dived straight in with the speedy renditions of Famous, Psycho, Addicted and then Recovery (which sounds like the

title for Pete Doherty’s autobiography) barely pausing for a swig of beer.

Vocalist Liam Allison broke the pace with a brief chat about the highly enjoyable jaunt to mainland Europe and mentioned that coincidentally, it was almost four years to the day that they played their

first gig. This one being slightly better attended…

The new song they played is a great wee song called Night In, which is something I doubt they indulge in too often and a quick plug for the TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow at which

they’re playing on the 12th July.

A quick batter through the songs Chemistry and Noir and they were soon gone, inviting everyone to buy them a few jars in the pub next door. That

may have been a messy one. And the crowd sent them off with their very own chant which, frankly, is unprintable.

The RVC are a superbly tight wee outfit who, with the help of this very dedicated fan base (I spoke to a few revellers who were going to all three nights) really should be going on to great things and not just locally either.

Retro Video Club

Sneaky Pete’s on April 12th

5 out of 7 stars

