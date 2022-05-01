Musselburgh fire: Man taken to hospital after blaze in North High Street flat block

Emergency services were called out to North High Street just after 5.30pm after a fire broke out in a first-floor flat on Saturday.
Three fire crews initially attended but had to ask for further assistance to tackle the blaze.
One male casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance but his current condition is unknown.
A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.33pm and we originally sent three appliances and they asked for further assistance. Four pumps and one high-reach appliance attended.
“It was a fire in a first-floor flat. Fire breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets were in use. Crews were there until 7.21pm and a male casualty was transferred to hospital by ambulance.”