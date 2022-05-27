Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at Musselburgh Grammar School on Thursday afternoon.

According to reports, pupils and staff were evacuated from the building as the fire was extinguished.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Pupils and teachers were forced to evacute an East Lothian school after a ‘wilful’ fire broke out in the building.

Police said they are treating the incident as ‘wilful’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Thursday, 26 May, 2022, emergency services were called to a report of a fire at Musselburgh Grammar School, Inveresk Road, Musselburgh.