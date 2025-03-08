Hannah Evans, who has dysgraphia and autism, was first told she was an talented artist when she was just three years old.

Her skills were spotted by her grandfather Andrew McLintock who, along with his wife Ann, made sure to encourage their young granddaughter to keep up the hobby as she grew.

Both Andrew and Ann were artists themselves and passed on their knowledge to Hannah, who is a pupil at Cedarbank School in Livingston. Working across a range of mediums, Hannah now looks to artists such as Paul Klee, Sir Anish Kapoor, Carla Black, Vincent Van Gogh, Bernat Klein, Jackson Pollock and many others for inspiration according to her mother Carol.

“She sees their work, studies, learns, then creates her own work inspired by their techniques. She builds on what she creates through replication of her experimentation. Her visual impairment means she sees the world and colours differently and uses art to express this,” she said.

“Her gran would show Hannah a technique and off she would go and paint a picture. As a result Hannah has produced art works via many different methods and mediums especially over the last 4 years. Both her grandparents felt she was a better artist than themselves.”

Now 18, Hannah has become an accomplished artist who has exhibited her work across the country since first exhibiting in 2016 despite the challenges her disabilities present.

Hannah works across a range of mediums | Carol Evans

Two years ago, her talents saw her become the youngest ever Professional Member of the Scottish Artist Union, who campaign for all visual and applied artists living and working in Scotland, and she has now held 14 exhibitions of her works across Scotland - including at CASS Art in Glasgow.

Carol said she was “very late to fully appreciate” Hannah’s abilities as an artist. However, she has now become an avid supporter of her work - work which Carol says brings joy not only to Hannah but also to those who view it.

“People seemed to genuinely love her work. It made people happy which was Hannah’s aim of the exhibition. People would smile when they looked in,” she said. “Young children who came in with their parents were calm and relaxed. The parents said they were amazed as the children were the opposite in some other shops.

“People seemed to just enjoy the whole look and feel of the exhibition and seemed amazed by Hannah's talent.”

Outside of the art world, Hannah has found supporters from a number of different outlets including No Limits Sports Club, a club for disabled young people who promote sport for disabled children and young adults aged up to 25 years old, Visibility Scotland and the Royal National Institute of Blind People who have all previously promoted her work.

The future looks bright for Hannah and her art, with Carol saying the aim is “more exhibitions, more stockists”.

And it would appear that she’s becoming an in-demand artist, with her work set to go on show or be stocked at Linlithgow Burgh Hall's Spring Fair on March 15 and Leith Collective, Livingston. She also has submissions to exhibit at the VAS 30X30 small works folio collection, RSA Edinburgh and even a potential exhibition in the London Caledonian Club to look forward to.

With her autism and dysgraphia meaning she struggles to communicate, Carol says that Hannah’s work is an opportunity to fill that gap.

“She loves to make people happy when they see it. She enjoys the creative process too. She can communicate through art in a way she can’t through language due to her disabilities,” she said.