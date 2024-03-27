Mystery Edinburgh man becomes millionaire after scooping jackpot in National Lottery game
and live on Freeview channel 276
An Edinburgh man has become a millionaire after scooping the jackpot in a National Lottery game.
The mystery winner - described only as Mr C, plans to treat his family, buy a new car and go on a holiday. He took home the seven-figure prize in the ‘£25 Million Cash Extravaganza’ Instant Win Game.
Available to play on the National Lottery App, the game costs £5 to play with a one in 2.98 chance of winning a prize. The anonymous Edinburgh resident has become one of more than eight million players who win money through the National Lottery's range of games every week.
Senior winners' advisor Andy Carter said: “Wow, what incredible news for Mr. C who has become a millionaire overnight.
"He can now celebrate his fantastic win with a new car, a well-deserved holiday, as well as treating his family. Huge congratulations!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.