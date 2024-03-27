Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh man has become a millionaire after scooping the jackpot in a National Lottery game.

The mystery winner - described only as Mr C, plans to treat his family, buy a new car and go on a holiday. He took home the seven-figure prize in the ‘£25 Million Cash Extravaganza’ Instant Win Game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available to play on the National Lottery App, the game costs £5 to play with a one in 2.98 chance of winning a prize. The anonymous Edinburgh resident has become one of more than eight million players who win money through the National Lottery's range of games every week.

Senior winners' advisor Andy Carter said: “Wow, what incredible news for Mr. C who has become a millionaire overnight.