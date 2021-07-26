Mystery surrounding sudden death of woman in Edinburgh hotel
Police Scotland were called after a woman suddenly died at an Edinburgh city centre hotel on Monday morning.
Officers received the call just after 11am on July 26, and attended the hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday, July 26, police were called to a report of the sudden death of a woman at a hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”