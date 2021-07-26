Mystery surrounding sudden death of woman in Edinburgh hotel

Police Scotland were called after a woman suddenly died at an Edinburgh city centre hotel on Monday morning.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:04 pm
Updated Monday, 26th July 2021, 6:05 pm

Officers received the call just after 11am on July 26, and attended the hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday, July 26, police were called to a report of the sudden death of a woman at a hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

