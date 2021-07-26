Officers received the call just after 11am on July 26, and attended the hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.20am on Monday, July 26, police were called to a report of the sudden death of a woman at a hotel in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.