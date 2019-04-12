Naked climate activists plot North Bridge blockade

CLIMATE activists aim to cause major disruption by blocking off North Bridge from 3pm on Tuesday.

The Extinction Rebellion Scotland will protest after a day of talks, training, and workshops at Edinburgh University on Monday.

Extinction Rebellion was launched last October with the backing of 100 academics and the former archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams.

They were behind a semi-naked sit-in protest at Westminster last week and in January around 40 of its activists staged a peaceful occupation of the Scottish parliament’s debating chamber - urging MSPs to introduce much tougher climate targets.

The group said Tuesday’s action is part of the International Rebellion - attempting to bring widespread disruption to capital cities over frustrations at the lack of progress on climate issues.

Activist Dr Anna Fisk, 35 said: “I’ve been going on demos, writing letters, donating to charities, signing petitions and voting for greener candidates since I was a teenager.

“It hasn’t worked. I’ve got involved in civilly-disobedient direct action as a last resort, because the ecological situation is desperate and we need those in power to take immediate drastic action.

“We’re blocking roads to cause major disruption to our capital city, potentially getting arrested and having to pay fines and risk our livelihoods, because we have no other choice.

“I’m in my mid-thirties and thinking about starting a family, but am terrified about the devastation wrought by climate breakdown that a child born today will grow up to face.”

