Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak get the beers in during a visit to Fourpure Brewery in London. Photo: Dan Kitwood/PA.

There are renewed calls for Prime Minister to resign from office after the Metropolitan Police announced that both he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to pay fines for attending lockdown parties at Downing Street.

But how likely is it for Johnson to resign? Here’s what you need to know.

Boris Johnson fines for Partygate

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have been told they will be fined as part of a police probe into allegations of lockdown parties held at Downing Street. It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced 30 additional fines on Tuesday in relation to Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations at the top of Government.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

The news was made public during the Easter recess, when PMQs is not held as it usually is every Wednesday.

Police have opted not to name those facing fines, citing traditional practices when dealing with out-of-court matters such as speeding fines, but Downing Street said it would confirm if Mr Johnson was among those being penalised.

Scotland Yard said on Tuesday that it had made at least 50 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) - up from 20 at the end of March - to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines. Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

Will Boris resign?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said both Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should quit following the confirmation.

Sir Keir said: "Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better."

"Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it,” tweeted Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. "The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go. And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him."

When did Boris Johnson become Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson took office on July 24th 2019, meaning he has been Prime Minister for just under three years.

What party is Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson is the leader of the Conservative Party, also known as the Tories. He has been MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip since 2015 and was previously MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008.