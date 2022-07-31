Walls received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.
The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking but as he rode up, he clipped another wheel and went over the top.
Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.
The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.
Most Popular
-
1
'The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever' Kate Bush fans gather at Edinburgh's Holyrood Park
-
2
Edinburgh man, 35, in ‘critical’ condition after being struck by black Mercedes
-
3
Off-road bikes, fires and more: Parents need to get a grip on their unruly teenagers – Hayley Matthews
-
4
Villagers on edge of Edinburgh say they will be 'stranded' if bus service is withdrawn
-
5
Commonwealth Games 2022: Velodrome evacuated after horror crash sees England’s Matt Walls and spectators hurt
More to follow.