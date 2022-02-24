During a debate celebrating LGBT history month at Parliament on Wednesday, concern was shown for those in the LGBT community in Ukraine.

Paul O’Kane, MSP for Labour, said his thoughts are with those facing the impact of the unfolding situation in Ukraine and said he “fears for the progress of LGBT+ people and their safety”.

It comes as Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine, with reports of missile strikes and explosions near cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish MSPs expressed ‘fears and concerns’ for LGBT+ people in Ukraine as Russia launches ‘full-scale invasion.’ (Photo: May James/SOPA Images/Shutterstock).

This year’s LGBT history month (February) focuses on the theme “Blurring the Border”.

Michael Marra, a Labour MSP told the story of Edinburgh-born Harry White, a gay man who wrote a letter to Joseph Stalin in Moscow.

Mr White was a communist who worked in Russia for the Moscow Daily News.

In March 1934, the Soviet Criminal Code was revised to prohibit male homosexuality with up to five years hard labour as a penalty.

Mr Marra said: "This history matters tonight for the thousands of gay men and women in Kyiv and across Ukraine.

"Vladimir Putin calls on this history, on nationalism, on populism and a poisonous strong man masculinity.

"Putin’s campaign of state-sanctioned violence and intimidation of gay men and women in Russia calls out to a folk memory of communism.”

SNP’s Christina McKelvie named Mr Marra’s telling of the story eloquent, adding: “It reminds us of the dangerous battles fought for equality and the dangerous battles still to fight when we speak about Russia and the worries about the people in Ukraine.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.