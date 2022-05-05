Derek Curran, former head teacher of Castlebrae High School, Edinburgh

The Evening News reported that Mr Curran had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an adult learner when she was an underage pupil at the school and that he fathered her child. Our reports did not make it clear that the allegations against Derek Curran have never been proven by the Police or the Procurator Fiscal in any capacity and that he strenuously denies any wrongdoing. Furthermore, a paternity test which had been used to support the allegations made by the adult learner against Mr Curran has been established to be a fake paternity test and in fact a forgery. We are happy to set the record straight.