Up to 800 artworks and 3,000 books are on sale during a five-day event at a city-centre church to raise money for Christian Aid.

The annual Sale of Pictures and Scottish Books at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church on George Street opened on Tuesday and runs until Saturday. Organisers say the wide range of art pieces – from oils and acrylics to engravings, drawing and prints – are priced to suit every budget.

Among the highlights are a large signature artwork by Scottish artist, actor and writer John Byrne, entitled Angelo Pensivo. Other noted artists whose work features in the sale include Douglas Davies, Richard Demarco, Carola Gordon, John Leighton, Christine McArthur, Lynn McGregor, Jennifer McRae, Brent Millar, Ingrid Nilsson, Ann Oram and Jackie Warburton.

James Holloway, the sale’s convener of pictures and former director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, said: “This year’s sale looks like being one of the best we have ever held. I’m really looking forward to it.”

The sale also offers buyers a wide choice of Scottish books – more than 3,000 volumes, including signed first editions, antiquarian and collectable books, as well as books of general interest by Scottish authors and about Scotland. There are also some "particularly fine” art books available.

Over the past 50 years, the spring book sale and the autumn art sale at St Andrew’s and St George’s West have raised more than £5 million in today’s money for Christian Aid’s work, through local partners, with vulnerable communities around the world.

Sale convener Mary Davidson said: “Because of the enormity of the problems now facing the poorest countries in the world, we must surely be motivated to increase our giving. This October there is another great opportunity to do so in support of Christian Aid’s vital work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Renowned author Bernard MacLaverty, artist Carola Gordon and Edinburgh-based illustrator Iain McIntosh help launch the annual Sale of Pictures and Books at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church. Picture: Colin Hattersley.

And Sally Foster-Fulton, head of Christian Aid Scotland, said: “This is such an exciting year at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church. After a hugely successful 50th book sale in May, the 12th sale of pictures is now underway. Both events raise vital funds for Christian Aid, and I can’t emphasise enough how grateful we are to all involved in making them happen and all those who support the events by buying pictures and books.

“The work of Christian Aid feels more important than ever in these challenging times: whether it’s helping refugees who have fled Ukraine, distributing emergency supplies to families experiencing drought conditions in Ethiopia, or supporting people in Bangladesh whose homes have been destroyed by flooding. Though injustice threatens to divide us we believe in striving to make the world a fairer place for our global neighbours.”