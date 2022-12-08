Edinburgh Christmas Market is the third most picturesque in Europe claims new study

The Christmas Market in the Capital is the third most picturesque in Europe, according to a study based on Instagram posts.

The research, which was carried out by Queensmith, has revealed with 44,381 posts on Instagram using the market's hashtag.

This year’s Christmas Market runs until January 3, and was pipped to the post in this study by Zagreb’s Advent in Zagreb, with 70,384 posts on Instagram, followed by Manchester Christmas markets.

