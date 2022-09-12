In a statement on the Edinburgh Council website, they warn that there “will be significant travel disruption along the route of the Queen’s coffin on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 September.

“Police Scotland will be putting in place numerous road closures from 1pm which will cause significant disruption across the city.

"As a result, a number of schools and early years centres along the route will close early from 12 noon to allow pupils and staff time to return home safely before the Police Scotland closures are in place.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause. However, you will appreciate these are exceptional times.

“All schools will open on Wednesday 14 September as normal.”

The schools and early years centres affected are:

Early years centres

Cammo Kindergarten

Fox Covert Early Years Centre

Fox Covert Kindergarten

Lauriston Kindergarten

Primary schools

Blackhall

Clermiston

Cramond

Davidson’s Mains

East Craigs

Ferryhill

Flora Stevenson

Fox Covert

Hillwood

Stockbridge

St Andrew’s Fox Covert

High schools

Broughton

Craigmount

St Augustine’s

St Thomas of Aquin’s

The Royal High School

Special schools

Rowanfield

Oaklands