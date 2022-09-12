Edinburgh school closures: Queen's death sees schools and nurseries close on day after royal procession in Capital
The council has confirmed the schools and nurseries that will remain closed after the Royal procession in Edinburgh.
In a statement on the Edinburgh Council website, they warn that there “will be significant travel disruption along the route of the Queen’s coffin on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 September.
“Police Scotland will be putting in place numerous road closures from 1pm which will cause significant disruption across the city.
"As a result, a number of schools and early years centres along the route will close early from 12 noon to allow pupils and staff time to return home safely before the Police Scotland closures are in place.
Most Popular
-
1
King Charles III Proclamation Edinburgh: Boos and protests during Accession of new King at Mercat Cross
-
2
Queen Elizabeth II Edinburgh: Woman arrested after protest breaks out on Royal Mile
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II cortege route: Where to see Queen in Edinburgh today in journey to Palace of Holyroodhouse
-
4
When is the Queen's coffin arriving at Edinburgh's Palace of Holyroodhouse from Balmoral? Times and route
-
5
When is the Queen's coffin in Edinburgh? Royal Mile procession and St Giles' Cathedral ceremony timeline
“We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause. However, you will appreciate these are exceptional times.
“All schools will open on Wednesday 14 September as normal.”
The schools and early years centres affected are:
Early years centres
Cammo Kindergarten
Fox Covert Early Years Centre
Fox Covert Kindergarten
Lauriston Kindergarten
Primary schools
Blackhall
Clermiston
Cramond
Davidson’s Mains
East Craigs
Ferryhill
Flora Stevenson
Fox Covert
Hillwood
Stockbridge
St Andrew’s Fox Covert
High schools
Broughton
Craigmount
St Augustine’s
St Thomas of Aquin’s
The Royal High School
Special schools
Rowanfield
Oaklands
Crowds will be gathering on the Royal Mile on Monday afternoon as the Queen’s coffin will be moved from Holyrood Palace to St Giles Cathedral.