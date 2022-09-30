Anne had a tour and walkabout at the centre, stopping to talk with staff in a number of shops including Zara and John Lewis.

She also stopped to talk with members of the public as many crowded around to get photos.

Anne also unveiled a plaque at the centre while on her visit, accompanied by a strong Royal security presence.

Martin Perry, Director of Development Nuveen and the Lord Provost, Cllr Robert Aldridge meet and greet Princess Anne, Princess Royal as she arrives onto Elder Street during a VIP tour of St James Quarter. Photo by Euan Cherry/Getty Images for St James Quarter

Her Royal Highness has resumed her working duties following the end of the royal mourning period in memory of the late Queen.

The 72-year-old was back in Scotland this week to hold a series of engagements.

Anne held a dinner at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the Royal Celtic Society on the occasion of its 200th Anniversary.

The engagements come just over a week after Princess Anne and her family bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral.

The King and his Queen Consort will visit Scotland next week in their first joint public engagements since the period of royal mourning ended.

Charles and Camilla will attend an official council meeting at the City Chambers on Monday.

They will visit Dunfermline Abbey to mark the former town in Fife's new status as Scotland's eighth city.