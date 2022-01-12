Edinburgh's Castle of Light ends with spectacular light show

Edinburgh Castle may be the jewel in the Capital's crown, but this winter it was the story of the Honours of Scotland – or the Scottish Crown Jewels if you prefer – that transformed the historic stronghold into a Castle of Light, once more.

Uncovering the hidden treasures of the Castle while illuminating its facade untold tales from Scotland’s past, Castle of Light ran for eight weeks from Friday, November 19, 2021 to Sunday, January 9, 2022, with thousands visitors to the attraction treated to an unforgettable evening of wonder, enchantment and a spectacle of colour as dazzling animations sweep throughout the castle grounds unravelling the re-discovery of the Crown Jewels.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2019 experience to create a truly immersive experience, this year’s event also saw Historic Environment Scotland (HES) team up with Double Take Projections, NL Productions, Andy McGregor and War Productions Ltd to create the innovative walking tour, with entry slots every 15 minutes between 4.30pm and 8.30pm each evening.

While the 2022 dates are still be announced, the good news is it has been confirmed that Edinburgh's Castle of Light is set to return later year.