Fife landmark to be pulled from the sky with demolition of 600ft chimney

The 600ft tower at Longannet Power Station will be pulled down on December 9 and will be the last piece of the site to go. PIC: MJ Richardson/geograph.org.

The demolition will remove the last piece of the power station, which closed in 2016.

Grangemouth residents have been urged not to be alarmed by the work but told to expect noise and dust when the tower is pulled down on Tuesday, December 9.

Scottish Power will complete final demolition work.

Earlier this year, the main structure of the power station was torn down - leaving just the chimney stack standing.

A notice to Grangemouth Community Council said: “On or around 9th December 21 (weather dependent), a planned major, non-emergency demolition event will take place at Longannet Power Station.

"This Planned demolition has been carefully planned and resourced within a controlled safe environment by the Demolition Contractor (Brown and Mason), under the Supervision of the Demolition Site Manager.

“Small quantities of explosives will be used to aid the demolition of the structure and will result in a higher than ‘normal’ noise levels or rising dust that may attract your attention. This will only last a short duration, please do not be alarmed at this time.

"The demolition activity may pass with minimal visual or noise impact, but due to your close proximity to Longannet Power Station or the potential to be travelling in the surrounding area, ScottishPower Generation would like to make you aware of the planned activity.

"Emergency Services, Fife Council, Valleyfield Liaison Committee, and the local community councils have also been made aware of this planned major event.

"ScottishPower Generation and Brown & Mason would like to make you aware of this event and we hope these activities do not cause you any inconvenience.”

The demolition marks a moment in the history of Scotland’s power supply. Longannet is Scotland’s last coal-fired power station and was named Europe’s 21st most polluting power station.

Most of the facility was destroyed in a controlled explosion in February this year, although the iconic 600-foot chimney stack was left standing.

In 2018, Spanish rolling stock engineering company Talgo, which specialises in manufacturing fast, lightweight trains for countries including USA and Saudi Arabia, announced the Longannet site was the preferred location for its new factory.

