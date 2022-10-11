It includes plans for a new freight terminal, offshore renewable manufacturing and green power generating capacity. The Forth Green Freeport as a whole, which also includes Leith, Grangemouth and Edinburgh Airport, aims to generate 50,000 new green jobs and unlock £6 billion of investment.

Green Freeports are areas designated jointly by the UK and Scottish governments where specific sites allow businesses to enjoy tax and customs incentives. Scotland is due to be awarded two Green Freeports and there are five bids under consideration – the Firth of Forth bid; a Clyde proposal including Glasgow; another for the north-east including Aberdeen and Peterhead; a Highlands bid around the Cromarty Firth; and Orkney. An announcement is expected soon.

According to the Firth of Forth bid, sites belonging to Babcock International, Forth Ports Group and Scarborough Muir Group within Rosyth and along the coast at Burntisland have the potential to deliver £1bn of investment and an estimated 7,000 new direct green jobs, assuming the business case is approved in the new year. That would involve the development of nearly 150 hectares of land at Rosyth as part of the Green Freeport.

The consortium, led by Forth Ports, says the development will deliver high-quality green manufacturing and logistics jobs, helping to drive the regeneration of Mid-Fife and beyond, with each port job estimated to be 50 per cent more productive and 40 per cent better paid than the average wage. The new Green Freeport jobs at Rosyth would mainly be in shipping logistics, advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding, as well as the assembly of offshore wind and low-carbon energy generation.

The consortium says it is a corridor with proven skilled labour markets, business expertise and identified sites, including those at Rosyth, Burntisland and Energy Park Fife in Methil. Jobs growth at Rosyth would be expected to generate jobs and supply-chain opportunities beyond Fife, including in Edinburgh.

Rosyth would become home to a brand new freight hub, enhancing Scotland’s international connectivity and export capacity. And Burntisland would be a sister port facility to the new renewables hub at the Port of Leith, providing further deep water access and local supply chain capability as offshore wind deployment accelerates.

The Forth Green Freeport builds on the Port of Rosyth’s strategic position adjacent to the M90, the Queensferry Crossing and national rail network.

Computer-generated image of how Rosyth waterfront could look if the Firth of Forth bid wins.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports Group, said: “Scotland needs to boost its international connectivity and our plan for new freight hub and rail terminals will offer manufacturers and shippers a fast-track route to global and European markets directly via the North Sea. Our plan builds upon the recent DFDS announcement, which aims to see the return of a direct daily freight ferry route to northern Europe from Scotland, while offering an alternative to the congested Dover Straits and reducing dependence on road transport, while boosting trade.”

David Lockwood, CEO of Babcock International Group plc, said the vision for Rosyth also built on the recent success at Babcock’s Rosyth facilities. “The Green Freeport would enhance the multi-million pound investment in infrastructure, digitisation and skills at Babcock’s Rosyth facilities over the last decade and underpin our large-scale manufacturing capabilities. It would also complement our work with partners through the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus – a global centre of excellence for large-scale advanced manufacturing, offering access to the latest industrial techniques and technology, innovation advice and skills development.”

Ronnie Muir, Director of Scarborough Muir Group, said: “Scotland is on the cusp of a green revolution, with offshore wind providing the catalyst for new, high-quality manufacturing and engineering employment along the Firth energy coast. Queensferry One is one of Scotland’s largest and best-connected strategic employment sites. The 120-acre development site provides an established hub for businesses in the green energy sector looking to scale their operations or improve supply chain efficiencies across the Central Scotland and beyond. Working with the Rosyth’s industrial cluster and innovation partners, Queensferry One will play a major role in delivering the green energy and low carbon logistics objectives of the Forth Green Freeport, while boosting the nation’s trading position.”