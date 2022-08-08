Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Stephen House, who had temporarily taken charge as commissioner from Dame Cressida Dick in April, will step down when Sir Mark Rowley begins his tenure on September 12.

Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball also announced she will retire from policing after 35 years on October 31, while Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave is to move elsewhere in the coming weeks.

It comes as applications to replace Mr Ephgrave in the £206,274-a-year job opened in an advert on the force’s website.

Sir Stephen House in his days at Police Scotland's Chief Constable

Sir Stephen will lead a review of operational productivity in policing overseen by the National Police Chiefs’ Council.

The Scottish police officer has worked in several different forces and was appointed chief constable of Police Scotland in 2012.

However, during his tenure leading the force he faced criticism for his use of armed patrols as well as stop and search.

He resigned in 2015 over the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill, who lay undiscovered in a wrecked car for three days despite a call from a member of the public.

But in 2018, he became an assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police and was promoted to deputy commissioner by the end of the year.

Incoming commissioner, Sir Mark, said: “Sir Steve should be extremely proud of his record as a police leader. His influence has left an enduring mark on policing not just in London but far beyond.

“I am grateful for his stewardship of the Met over the recent turbulent months and know his priority has always been the safety of Londoners.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I want to thank Sir Steve House for his decades of public service. He has served London in a number of key roles at the Met – including as acting commissioner – and played an important role in the significant success we have made in driving down violence and making our communities safer.

“I wish Sir Steve the very best in his new role.”