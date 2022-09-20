GTA 6: 7 facts and Easter Eggs about Grand Theft Auto in Edinburgh ahead of new Rockstar game's release
Within all the Grand Theft Auto games are small in-jokes and nods to the Capital – have you spotted any of these before?
By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:53 pm
As Edinburgh based company Rockstar hits the news due to the leak of their new game Grand Theft Auto 6, we take a look at their past catalogue and spot as many references to the Capital as possible.
From the Forth Rail Bridge to wee Greyfriars Bobby, glimpses of our fair city are everywhere - here are just seven of them.
Undefined: readMore
Undefined: twitter
Page 1 of 2