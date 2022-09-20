News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
GTA 6: 7 facts and Easter Eggs about Grand Theft Auto in Edinburgh ahead of new Rockstar game's release

GTA 6: 7 facts and Easter Eggs about Grand Theft Auto in Edinburgh ahead of new Rockstar game's release

Within all the Grand Theft Auto games are small in-jokes and nods to the Capital – have you spotted any of these before?

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 12:53 pm

As Edinburgh based company Rockstar hits the news due to the leak of their new game Grand Theft Auto 6, we take a look at their past catalogue and spot as many references to the Capital as possible.

From the Forth Rail Bridge to wee Greyfriars Bobby, glimpses of our fair city are everywhere - here are just seven of them.

Undefined: readMore
Undefined: twitter

1. Greyfriars Bobby

This is our favourite, and frankly the most adorable. In a Los Santos cemetery in GTA V you can find this wee terrier sitting next to a grave....seems pretty familiar to us.

Photo: NW

Photo Sales

2. Buckfast

Well, maybe not quite Edinburgh specific - but too fun not to include. Buckfast is a cheeky little cheat code for extra ammo and auto reload.

Photo: Toby Williams

Photo Sales

3. Leith

On GTA III’s official website, Leith is included alongside Toronto and Tokyo as one of the available destinations from the airport.

Photo: Bill Bennett

Photo Sales

4. Leith Links

Oh, and speaking of Leith, any players of GTA: Vice City might have looked twice at the "Leaf Links" part of the city.

Photo: VMH

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 2