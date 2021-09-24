Here's why some UK petrol stations are closed today - and why reports of a fuel shortage are circling (Image credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Oil and petrol giant BP said a "handful" of its filling stations are closed due to a lack of fuel available, while Esso owner ExxonMobil also said a "small number" of its Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have been impacted.

The issues around petrol supply, on top of problems in the food industry and rising gas prices have led to warnings the UK Government faces a "winter of discontent".

But is there a fuel shortage in the UK – and why are petrol stations closed today?

Here’s why petrol supply issues are fuelling fears of a fuel shortage, and how it relates to the UK’s lorry driver shortage.

Why are some petrol stations closed in the UK?

A number of BP and Tesco Alliance petrol forecourts have been forced to close today (Friday 24 September) as issues plaguing the fuel sector came to a head.

The amount of heavy-goods vehicle (HGV) drivers on British roads has fallen sharply in the wake of Brexit, with the UK Government’s Australian-style immigration system adding to existing recruitment struggles in the sector.

HGV drivers fell short of the Government’s list of skilled workers who, under its post-Brexit immigration policy, can migrate to the UK more easily to work.

Chief executive of UK retail giant Next, Lord Wolfson, described the Home Office’s policy as “insane”.

Appearing on LBC in late August, Tory peer and Brexiteer Lord Wolfson said: “It strikes me as being insane that despite the fact that everyone knows that we desperately need drivers, the Home Office are still preventing people coming to this country to work as drivers.”

Is there a fuel shortage?

BP told the Government in a meeting last Thursday that the company's ability to transport fuel from refineries to its network of forecourts was faltering.

The firm's head of UK retail Hanna Hofer said it was important the Government understood the "urgency of the situation", which she described as "bad, very bad", according to a report by ITV News.

She added that BP had "two-thirds of normal forecourt stock levels required for smooth operations" and the level is "declining rapidly".

Meanwhile, an ExxonMobil spokesman said: "A small number of our 200 Tesco Alliance retail sites are impacted.

"We are working closely with all parties in our distribution network to optimise supplies and minimise any inconvenience to customers."

A Tesco spokeswoman said: "We have good availability of fuel, with deliveries arriving at our petrol filling stations across the UK every day."

A Government spokeswoman said: "There is no shortage of fuel in the UK, and people should continue to buy fuel as normal."

Motorists and shoppers have been urged not to panic buy fuel and goods as the shortage of lorry drivers hit supplies.

Gordon Balmer, an executive director at the Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent forecourts across the UK, recommended that motorists keep enough fuel in the tank to reach alternative filling stations in the "rare instance" that fuel is not available at the first one they visit.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain on Friday, Mr Balmer offered accelerated training for workers and calling on ex-military staff to fill vacancies as potential other options to help alleviate the strain on the industry.

Why is there a shortage of HGV drivers?

Ministers faced fresh pressure to ease immigration rules as an emergency measure to attract HGV drivers from overseas amid warnings that 100,000 more were needed across the industry.

A combination of factors including Brexit leading to the loss of European Union drivers, the pandemic preventing driving tests and systemic problems in the industry relating to pay and conditions have led to the shortage of qualified HGV drivers.

The HGV sector has been struggling with recruitment in recent months and the issue has already hit supermarkets, with shelves half full and grocers forced to increase salaries and introduce signing on bonuses to fill gaps.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggested adding HGV drivers to the skilled worker list for immigration purposes would not solve the problem, although he insisted he nothing had been ruled out.

Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association trade body accused ministers of "government by inertia", allowing the situation to get "gradually worse" in recent months.

"We have got a shortage of 100,000 (drivers)," he told BBC's Newsnight. "When you think that everything we get in Britain comes on the back of a lorry - whether it's fuel or food or clothes or whatever it is - at some point, if there are no drivers to drive those trucks, the trucks aren't moving and we're not getting our stuff."

Mr McKenzie added: "I don't think we are talking about absolutely no fuel or food or anything like that, people shouldn't panic buy food or fuel or anything else, that's not what this is about.

"This is about stock outs, it's about shortages, it's about a normal supply chain being disrupted."

He said a "very short-term" measure would be to allow drivers onto the shortage occupation list and "seasonal visas" for foreign drivers.

Richard Walker, the managing director of Iceland, said the supermarket chain was around 100 drivers short of what it needed and echoed the call for a temporary change to immigration rules.

"I think the solution - even if it's temporary - is very, very simple. Let's get HGV drivers onto the skilled worker list," he said.

The Transport Secretary, appearing alongside Mr Walker on Question Time, said "if that was actually the solution I'm sure we'd move to it very quickly and I don't rule out anything".

But "this is a global problem, it has come directly as a consequence of coronavirus".

Additional reporting by PA Political Editor David Hughes

