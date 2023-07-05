Processions converge on St Giles Cathedral for service of thanksgiving to mark Charles III coronation

Crowds lined the Royal Mile as processions made their way from the Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral for a national service of thanksgiving and dedication following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla earlier this year.

A People’s Procession of 100 people representing many walks of life in Scotland set off from the Castle for the cathedral, as did another procession carrying the Honours of Scotland, which were presented to the King during the service. And the King and Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – William and Kate – were driven from the Palace to St Giles.

The service had a special Scottish flavour to it, in the music and readings. And the Moderator of the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly, the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton preached the sermon.

