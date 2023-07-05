News you can trust since 1873
By Ian Swanson
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:49 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:03 BST

Crowds lined the Royal Mile as processions made their way from the Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral for a national service of thanksgiving and dedication following the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla earlier this year.

A People’s Procession of 100 people representing many walks of life in Scotland set off from the Castle for the cathedral, as did another procession carrying the Honours of Scotland, which were presented to the King during the service. And the King and Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay – William and Kate – were driven from the Palace to St Giles.

The service had a special Scottish flavour to it, in the music and readings. And the Moderator of the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly, the Rt Rev Sally Foster-Fulton preached the sermon.

The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band lead the People's Procession of 100 people representing many walks of life in Scotland down the Royal Mile.

1. Leading the procession

The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band lead the People's Procession of 100 people representing many walks of life in Scotland down the Royal Mile. Photo: Chris Jackson

Photo Sales
King Charles III arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where he was presented with the Honours of Scotland.

2. King of Scots

King Charles III arrives at St Giles' Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where he was presented with the Honours of Scotland. Photo: Paul Ellis

Photo Sales
Mounted police officers in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

3. Up the Mile

Mounted police officers in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: Mark Runnacles

Photo Sales
Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of the service at St Giles' Cathedral.

4. Armed forces

Members of the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse ahead of the service at St Giles' Cathedral. Photo: Robert Perry

Photo Sales
