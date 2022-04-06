National Insurance: What is the national insurance threshold? How NI is calculated and threshold increase, explained (Image credit: PA)

The Spring Statement 2022 saw Chancellor Rishi Sunak outline a number of key measures to ease the rising costs of living in the UK. Among the new policies announced in Wednesday’s ‘mini Budget’ is an increase to the national insurance threshold.

National insurance is a tax paid by employees and employers which goes toward providing pensions, benefits and state support for people who are unemployed, retired or sick.

Pledging to “stand by” British workers and households on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak revealed that the threshold at which UK earners start to pay national insurance tax on their earnings will be raised – helping lower paid workers to deal with the increased cost of fuel, energy and food in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money saving expert Martin Lewis said the national insurance threshold increase was a “good call” by the Chancellor and one that could save households up to £330 a year.

But what is the national insurance threshold, and how much will the threshold increase by in July 2022? Here’s what you need to know.

What is national insurance and how is it calculated?

National insurance is a compulsory tax and state insurance system first introduced in 1911 by the National Insurance Act. It is calculated based on how much you earn before any tax or pension payments are deducted and whether these come above an earnings threshold

Whether or not you pay national insurance depends on your age, circumstances and how much you earn, but the mandatory payments on earnings go toward your state pension and entitle you to other benefits, such as Maternity Allowance.

What does the national insurance increase mean for me?

From Wednesday April 6th 2022, national insurance contributions will increase by 1.25 percentage points. In practice, this means that employees will now pay 13.25% on earnings up to £50,270 and 3.25% on anything above that. The self-employed will see equivalent rates go up from 9% and 2% to 10.25% and 3.25%.

From April 2023 onwards, the NI rate will decrease back to the 2021-22 level, with a new 1.25% health and social care levy legally introduced.

The UK Government predicts that the tax rise will raise £39 billion over the next three years to help reduce the Covid-induced NHS backlog and later reform adult social care for the long-term.

Why is national insurance rising in 2022?

While national insurance was initially created as a way to support sick, unemployed and retired workers and entitle earners to state benefits, the UK Government outlined a key change to national insurance last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined new plans for a ‘Health and Social Care levy’ of 1.25% on national insurance payments to help support the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and support the NHS. The 1.25% increase to national insurance payments will take effect on April 6 2022, despite opposition MPs urging for the planned national insurance rise to be ditched as living costs for families soar. The levy will see the national insurance rate for those earning above the threshold rise from 12% to 13.25%.

What is the national insurance threshold for 2021/22?

The primary national insurance threshold for 2021/22 currently sees a 12% national insurance tax apply to workers earning £9,568 per annum and above.

The rate is reduced for those earning £50,270 and above at 2%. From April 6th, the threshold was originally set to rise to £9,800, but it will now rise higher come July 2022 after the Chancellor confirmed a further increase in the Spring Statement.

How much will the national insurance threshold increase in 2022-23?

In this year’s Spring Statement, the Chancellor announced that the national insurance threshold will be raised by £3,000 in order to provide lower earners with a cushion against rising fuel, food and energy costs. This means that UK workers will not have to pay any national insurance tax unless they earn above the new £12,750 threshold, which will come into effect from July 2022, in what Mr Sunak called “the largest increase in a basic rate threshold ever.”

Rishi Sunak told MPs: “Our current plan is to increase the NICs threshold this year by £300, I’m not going to do that – I’m going to increase it by the full £3,000, delivering our promise to fully equalise the NICs and income tax thresholds. And not incrementally over many years, but in one go, this year.

“From this July, people will be able to earn £12,570 a year without paying a single penny of income tax or National Insurance. That is a £6 billion tax cut for 30 million people across the UK. A tax cut for employees worth over £330 a year. The largest increase in a basic rate threshold ever. And the largest single personal tax cut in a decade.”

How have experts responded to the national insurance rise?

Responding to Rishi Sunak’s statement, Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said the £3,000 increase to the national insurance threshold would “more than compensate about 70% of workers”. Posting on Twitter, he voiced doubts the 5p off fuel duty would be in place for a year only, adding: “It hasn’t managed to increase even in line with inflation for more than a decade. And 5p not huge in context of prices up 20p+ per litre.”Mr Johnson said it was “unsurprising” growth forecasts have been downgraded and that an average inflation of 7% implies it could peak at “around 9%”. In another tweet, he added: “If £0.5bn is all there is for poorest families paid through local authorities, that will be hugely disappointing. Doesn’t look like benefits being raised.”

Likewise, Martin Lewis tweeted: “This is the big one. Increasing the National Insurance threshold so it now matches Income tax from July. That £3,000 rise of threshold to £12,570 is a gain of £330 a year and more than offsets the 1% rise for many on lower incomes. Good call”

Additional reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.