Remembrance Sunday falls later this week, giving us the opportunity to remember fallen soldiers and veterans of war.

Cities, towns, and villages across the UK will be holding their own services to remember local soldiers from past and ongoing conflicts.

Edinburgh is no different, also playing home to Scotland’s national services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the events taking place this week and how you can take part in them as well.

Armistice Day Service

On November 11th, the anniversary of the Armistice, or the day when a peace treaty was signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France in 1918.

Remembrance Sunday officially falls on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, but there is always still a service on November 11th to mark the date as well.

Crosses with poppies are placed in Princes Street Gardens, at the bottom of the Scott Monument, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Photo: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali.

This year, Legion Scotland will lead a short service in Princes Street Gardens at 11am, lasting one hour and concluding at midday.

The Armistice Day service was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Legion Scotland are inviting members of the public to Princes Street Gardens to pay their respects at the Garden and Field of Remembrance that is on that spot.

Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall & Cenotaph March Past Remembrance Sunday

On November 13th, the Festival of Remembrance will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, for which a small number of tickets were held in reserve for Legion Scotland.

Scottish representatives are nominated to attend from various areas across the country, with successful nominees then drawn from a ballot.

Remembrance Sunday National Event

Remembrance Sunday will be marked with a traditional service at the Stone of Remembrance in the City Chambers of Edinburgh.

It’s expected that wreaths will be laid by the Lord Provost, Scottish Government representatives, UK Government representatives, and the wider Armed Forces and Veterans community to remember the fallen.

The service will take place at 11am on Sunday 14th November.