Queen Elizabeth II LIVE BLOG: Thousands gather in Edinburgh l Queen's coffin is moved from Holyrood to St Giles Cathedral l King Charles III arrives in the Capital
Follow here for all updates in the Capital as the Queen’s coffin to move from Holyrood Palace to St Giles.
The public will be allowed to pay their respects to the late Queen from 5 pm as she lays in rest in the Cathedral.
This will take place after a service of thanksgiving and remembrance due to start around 3 pm.
.
Queen Elizabeth’s procession in Edinburgh: Follow all updates LIVE here.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 13:29
Key Events
- King Charles III to arrive in the Capital early afternoon.
- The Coffin will be taken from Holyrood Palace to St Giles.
- Thousands are expected to line the streets.
King Charles III at Holyrood Palace.
King Charles III meets Edinburgh Lord Provost Robert Aldridge as he and Camilla, Queen Consort arrive at Edinburgh Airport
Photo dated 1910 of the Royal Throne in Westminster Abbey, with the Stone of Scone, also known as the Scottish Stone of Destiny.
The Stone of Destiny will be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the coronation of the new King, it has been confirmed.
When Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at Westminster Abbey, her throne sat above the stone.
But with the historic artefact having been returned to Scotland more than quarter of a century ago, it will be moved down to London for the ceremony involving her son.
No date has yet been announced for the coronation ceremony of Charles III.
But a spokeswoman for Historic Environment Scotland (HES) confirmed: “HES staff will move the Stone of Destiny to Westminster Abbey in advance of the Coronation and then return it to Scotland.”
HES manages a number of historic locations across Scotland, including Edinburgh Castle, where the stone is among the items on display in the Crown Room.
The HES website notes: “The stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation in Westminster Abbey.”
The Stone of Destiny, which is described as being coarse-grained, pinkish buff sandstone, is seen as a historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy, and was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries.
But in 1296 the then king of England, Edward I, had it removed from Scotland and it was built into a new throne at Westminster Abbey in London.
It was only returned to Scotland on St Andrew’s Day in November 1996.
In 1950 four Scottish students famously stole the stone from Westminster Abbey in London. It was found three months later,
James Anderson and his daughter at today’s procession.
Edinburgh school closures: Queen's death sees schools and nurseries close on day after royal procession in Capital
The council has confirmed the schools and nurseries that will remain closed after the Royal procession in Edinburgh.
“She was a wonderful person...I’m also very proud of Scotland and the way we’ve dealt with it”
More and more people gather on the Royal Mile
Queen Elizabeth II: Woman arrested during accession proclamation in Edinburgh has been charged
A woman arrested on Sunday outside St Giles has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.
