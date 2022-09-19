Queen's funeral: 10 photos of Queen Elizabeth II's London funeral, attended by Joe Biden and King Charles III
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place today in Westminster Abbey.
By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:48 pm
Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and lined the route through London to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe watched proceedings on TV.
The King and his siblings walked behind the coffin as it left Westminster Abbey following the state funeral, while other royals are travelling by car.
During the service, Charles was visibly moved and looked close to tears as the national anthem was sung in the Abbey.
Here are pictures from the historic event.
