Queen's funeral: 10 photos of Queen Elizabeth II's London funeral, attended by Joe Biden and King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral took place today in Westminster Abbey.

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:48 pm

Hundreds of thousands of well-wishers flocked to London and lined the route through London to say their last goodbyes, while millions around the globe watched proceedings on TV.

The King and his siblings walked behind the coffin as it left Westminster Abbey following the state funeral, while other royals are travelling by car.

During the service, Charles was visibly moved and looked close to tears as the national anthem was sung in the Abbey.

Here are pictures from the historic event.

1. Untitled design - 2022-09-19T134717.364.jpg

Queen's funeral: 10 photos of Queen Elizabeth II's London funeral, attended by Joe Biden and King Charles III

Photo: PA

2. Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Mounties of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Photo: Dan Kitwood

3. The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey. Alain Jocard/PA Wire

Photo: Alain Jocard

4. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

Camilla, the Queen Consort, sits in a car heading towards Westminster Abbey

Photo: WPA Pool

Elizabeth IICharles IIIQueenLondonJoe Biden
