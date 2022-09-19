News you can trust since 1873
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Pictures show people starting to gather at Holyrood Park where a big screen is showing the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen's funeral: 13 Edinburgh pictures as people gather to watch funeral live at Holyrood Park big screen

People have gathered in Holyrood Park to watch the Queen’s funeral today (September 19).

By Rachel Mackie
Monday, 19th September 2022, 12:51 pm

A big screen has been set up in the Edinburgh beauty spot next to Holyrood Palace for people to come and watch the funeral together.

In London, after four days of lying in state beneath the symbols of the monarchy, the Queen will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

These pictures show people in Scotland’s Capital coming together to watch the historic funeral as the Monarch is laid to rest.

1. Flowers at Holyrood Palace

People have been leaving flowers and messages at the palace in Edinburgh.

2. More flowers

A family reads the messages of bereavement left.

3. Final farewell

Members of the public watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on a big screen in Holyrood park in Edinburgh

4. Emotional service

Members of the public watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on a tv screen in Holyrood Park in Edinburgh

