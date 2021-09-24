Concerns come amid a shortage of HGV drivers and a statement from BP stating that around 20 of it’s 1,200 petrol forecourts were closed due to a lack of available fuel, with between 50 and 100 sites affected by the loss of at least one grade of fuel.

Grant Shapps, the UK transport secretary, said on Friday morning that the advice is to just carry on as normal despite rising concerns.

Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme Mr Shapps promised he would “move heaven and earth” to ensure that petrol gets to drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He denied that Brexit was the culprit in the UK’s recent shortage of lorry drivers, arguing that the split from the European Union has helped the Government react.

However, it has been reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may be set to introduce temporary visas in a bid to resolve the mounting crisis caused by the lack of lorry drivers in the UK.

Senior ministers from the Cabinet office, transport and environment departments were understood to be meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss possible solutions to the shortage of drivers.

Queues of cars were spotted at the Tesco fuel station in Cumbernauld on Friday.

The AA has said that most of the UK’s forecourts are working as they should amid worries over supply of petrol at some sites.

AA president Edmund King, said: “Fridays and the weekend always tend to be busier on forecourts as drivers either combine filling up with shopping runs, prepare for weekend trips or refuel for the start of the new working week."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Tesco in Cumbernauld was particularly busy on Friday amid concerns of fuel shortages.