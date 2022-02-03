RAF jets scrambled for a second day to intercept Russian aircraft

An RAF spokesperson confirmed that “two Russian Tu-95 Bear F aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did the aircraft enter UK airspace.

The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest”.

The Royal Air Force have launched Typhoon jets after undisclosed aircraft approached what an RAF spokesman described as the UK's "area of interest"

The news comes a day after RAF jets responded to four Russian strategic bombers. A spokesperson said they too were “intercepted and escorted”.