Is NatWest and RBS app down? RBS and NatWest report issues with mobile banking app
NatWest and RBS banking app is down leaving customers unable to log in.
According to DownDetector customers are experiencing issues with online banking login and the mobile app.
NatWest and RBS customers are being met with a message on both apps when they attempt to log in that reads: "We're sorry, some kind of error has occurred when trying to establish a connection between your device and ourselves.
"Please close the app and try again."
RBS Help took to Twitter to inform customers of issues writing: “We are aware that some of our customers are having some issues accessing the app today. Our team are working hard to resolve this as soon as possible.”
Responding to customers NatWest tweeted: “We are aware of the log in issue with the mobile app this morning and the tech team are working hard to get this resolved as quickly as possible. In the meantime you can use online banking through the website.”