Covid Scotland: Scotland records another 11 coronavirus deaths and over 5,000 new cases in 24 hours

Scotland has recorded 11 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,484 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.

It means the number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 10,656.

There were 1,093 people in hospital on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up 52 on the previous day, with 11 in intensive care, no change.

In addition on Thursday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.

Of the cases reported on Friday, 2,197 people tested positive through only a PCR test, 118 people through a PCR test following a lateral flow device (LFD) test and 3,169 people through only an LFD test.

So far, 4,434,404 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccination, 4,154,924 have received their second dose, and 3,419,928 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Friday.

