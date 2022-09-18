The Queen's Funeral: 8 diagrams and maps charting Queen Elizabeth II's funeral plans and final journey
Sunday marks the final full day of the lying in state and heads of state will continue to arrive for the funeral – these 8 diagrams and maps chart the final steps of the Queen’s journey.
As of Saturday night, it is expected to take at least 14 hours from the back of the queue to Westminster Hall.
Heads of state, including both Irish president Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michael Martin, are expected to join the list of those who have signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House.
- What time is the funeral? Elizabeth II funeral route from Wellington Arch to Windsor Castle, guest list, TV times and more
The Queen’s state funeral will remember the late monarch’s place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said.
The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey – the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.