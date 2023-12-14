Here are some of the most anticipated performances set to appear at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 2024.

Wicked runs at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Sunday, 14 January. Image: Contributed

Smash-hit West End and Broadway musical Wicked opened its UK tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse and has already taken the Capital by storm.

Running until Sunday, 14 January, audiences can expect a magical spell cast upon the Edinburgh Playhouse throughout the show's five-week run over the festive season.

Organisers say this will be an “unforgettable musical experience in the heart of Scotland’s capital city”.

Another greenified favourite returns to Scotland in January – Shrek the Musical.

This heart-warming story is set to a toe-tapping soundtrack featuring fabulous songs featured in the film franchise including I'm a Believer, Big, Bright, Beautiful World and I Know it's Today.

A stellar cast brings the beloved characters from the delightful film to life on stage, and the team is especially excited to welcome James Gillan from Glasgow who plays Lord Farquaad throughout the UK tour.

It is sure to be the perfect night out for the whole family.

A brilliant reinvention of Jesus Christ Superstar takes to the stage in February for one week only.

Set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ and seen through the eyes of Judas, this winner of Best Musical Revival at the 2017 Lawrence Olivier Awards reflects the rock roots of the 1970s with a legendary score that includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

You saw the prequel with Wicked, now journey down the yellow brick road and somewhere

over the rainbow to see classic and cherished musical The Wizard of Oz, from 13 to 17 February.

Direct from the London Palladium and starring Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne as the Wicked Witch of the West, this spectacular production will be truly magical for all the family.

That month also sees comedian James Acaster come to the Edinburgh Playhouse with his new show Hecklers Welcome.

And for the first time, three West End favourites come to Scotland for the first time.

As part of their UK tour, the shows will dazzle audiences at the Edinburgh Playhouse including & Juliet, a hilariously irreverent new pop musical that proves when it comes to love, there’s always life after Romeo.

Come From Away tells the incredible real-life story of 7,000 strangers stranded in one small Canadian town in the wake of 9/11 and has scooped four Olivier Awards.

And Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com Pretty Woman comes to theatreland with a blazing rock score from Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Missing this musical would be a big mistake. Huge.