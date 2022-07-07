Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a formal announcement and address the country in front of No. 10 Downing Street today, as he announces that he will step down from the role of PM.

His resignation comes after more than 50 politicians have resigned in protest of his leadership, with many saying that the various scandals that Mr Johnson has been involved in have made their positions untenable.

Here’s what time Boris Johnson will address the country today and how to watch live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will Boris speak today?

The Prime Minister is expected to address the country before or around lunchtime today, according to BBC News. Although no exact time is yet known, sources from No. 10 have confirmed that Mr Johnson will speak today, on July 7th.

Sky News’ Kay Burley first wrote on Twitter that Mr Johnson is expected to speak around midday, however Daily Mirror Political Editor Pippa Crerar wrote that “Downing Street sources suggest Boris Johnson is currently tweaking his resignation statement” and that there is “some concern he may not actually read out what was prepared”.

Boris Johnson will publicly announce his resignation later today, likely before lunchtime, the BBC is reporting. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The lectern has not been moved outside as of 12.03pm, a sign that there is still some time before Mr Johnson will speak. Speaking on BBC News, BBC Political Editor Chris Mason said that Mr Johnson is expected to speak at 12.30pm now.

How can I watch Boris Johnson’s resignation announcement?