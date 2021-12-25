Wild swimmers brave freezing waters on Christmas Day
Swimmers have headed to the coast for Christmas Day dips across the country.
Wearing variety of Christmas hats, both humans and pets braved the cold waters for a festive plunge.
Congregating at Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Christmas morning, swimmers wore full elf outfits and tutus to jump into the water.
A group of women braved the chilly water together, holding hands as they entered the water.
In Montrose, Angus, the appropriately named Polar Bears outdoor swimming group gathered for their swim.
Filmmaker Anthony Baxter, who lives in the town, said their “morning dook” had been “freezing”.