NatWest has announced the closure of a further 43 branches throughout the UK over the next few months, including one in Edinburgh. This is in addition to the 32 it shut down earlier this year due to the change of consumers’ habits and as part of its cost-cutting measures.

It has been reported that the outlets will close in the first half of next year. The move means the group will have a total of 678 UK branches, down from the current figure of 721 - described by the bank as a reduction in ‘high street presence’ as most customers shift to mobile and online banking.

Previously, NatWest reported more than 91% of its retail banking customers’ demands were being serviced digitally, and that counter transactions had dropped by nearly two-thirds on average between January 2019 and January 2022.

According to Which? , the largest consumer body in the UK, banks and building societies have closed 5,182 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 54 each month. It said the NatWest Group, which comprises Natwest, Royal Bank of Scotland and Ulster Bank, will have closed 1,191 branches by the end of 2022 - the most of any banking group.

In February this year, NatWest said it would shut 32 branches over the coming months. A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches, we have to make sure that no one is left behind. We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Which NatWest branches are closing?

Edinburgh has one High Street branch which is on George Street. Below is the full list of branches affected by the latest raft of closures.