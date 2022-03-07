Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The weekend’s sunshine and blue skies saw visitors flock to the picturesque Cramond Village on Saturday and Sunday, with some having taken the opportunity to use the causeway to visit the island.

But groups soon found themselves stranded after the tide came in quickly over the walkway.

Queensferry Lifeboat heads back to shore after rescuing six adults, two children and a dog from Cramond Island on Saturday

Queensferry Lifeboat was called out at around 1pm on both days, with teams having rescued a total of 28 people over the two days; six adults, two children and a dog on Saturday and a total of 20 people over two trips on Sunday.

Adele Allan, RNLI Queensferry Lifeboat press officer, said: “After a particularly stormy winter we appreciate people wanting to get out and enjoy the sunshine and blue skies.

“We just ask that if you are planning a trip to Cramond Islan then please prepare in advance.”

Top tips included checking tide times and safe crossing times before setting off to the island, details of which can be found at the start of Cramond Causeway, on Queensferry Lifeboat’s website, or by texting CRAMOND to 81400.

Visitors were also urged to carry a method of communication which can be used to call the Coastguard on 999, and to prepare for the elements.

Ms Allan said: “Although the sun has been out, it has still been cold.

“The island is exposed one mile into the Firth of Forth so the wind can be colder and stronger than it feels at Cramond Village.”

She added: “By no means try to cross when the tide is already coming in across the causeway. It comes in fast, surrounding the island, the currents are unpredictable and the causeway becomes far more hazardous when covered by water.

“Stay safe everyone.”

