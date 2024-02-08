New calls for ‘better support’ for road haulage industry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martyn Day has presented a petition in the House of Commons on behalf of residents in his constituency of Linlithgow and East Falkirk, urging the UK government “to introduce tailored support” for the road haulage industry.

This comes in response to an ‘alarming’ rise in road freight rates. Road freight rates saw their biggest increase in almost a year, with UK rates climbing by 3.3%, month on month, in September, which is the sharpest rise since December 2022, according to the TEG Road Transport Index.

The petition highlights that the road haulage industry contributes approximately £13.5 million annually to the UK economy.

The petition notes that road haulage rates have in part been propelled by the reintroduction of the HGV levy, clean air charges, rising fuel prices and higher business charges.

The petitioners argue that the UK government should consult with the sector to introduce tailored support to ensure that companies can continue to operate.

Mr Day said: “We all rely heavily on this industry.

“Virtually everything we eat, wear and consume travels by road haulage. It is a vital industry for all our constituents. However, it faces multiple challenges.