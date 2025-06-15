A new direct bus service that takes passengers from Edinburgh to Heathrow Airport will launch next week in a bid to provide an affordable alternative when travelling to the UK’s busiest airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach travel brand FlixBus will launch the daily service between Edinburgh, Glasgow and Heathrow Airport on Monday June 16. The coach operator said the new direct route ‘provides a seamless, convenient alternative to multiple train changes or expensive airport parking, with coaches arriving and departing from Heathrow Central Bus Station.’

FlixBus is expanding its UK coach network with a new daily service between Edinburgh, Glasgow and Heathrow Airport | FlixBus

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andreas Schorling, senior managing director of FlixBus UK, said: “We launched direct routes to Heathrow from the Midlands earlier this year, which have been hugely popular, so we’re delighted to be bringing our affordable, sustainable and reliable airport services to Edinburgh in time for summer.”

Ticket prices include luggage allowance, free Wi-Fi and the option to book a neighbour-free seat. FlixBus also offers free travel for Young Scot under 22s, over 60s with a bus pass and anyone with a National Entitlement Card.

For more information and to check ticket availability you can visit the FlixBus website.