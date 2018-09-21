New dog cafe set to open in Edinburgh

Pooch lovers on the prowl for an afternoon surrounded by man’s best friend are in for a treat as a new dog cafe is set to open in the Capital on Sunday.

Cafe Voltaire, a hangout space part of Cabaret Voltaire on Blair Street, will host a new event on Sundays from 12pm-6pm aimed specifically at dogs, and their owners.

Brainchild of dog-lover Abi Meek, the weekly Dug Cafe will welcome anyone who wants to relax in a carefree canine environment, with proceeds of special events going to charity, the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.

She said: “I am a dog owner myself and discovered that plenty of premises in Edinburgh are dog-friendly however, finding somewhere that is set up especially for dogs are few and far between.

“Creating a relaxing environment for every breed of dog to socialise seemed perfect for Cafe Voltaire, which is an extremely cosy and quirky space serving up coffees, cake and cocktails.”

Abi said the spacious cafe will be kitted out with relaxing areas full of toys and comfortable beanbags where people and dogs can lounge, play and even sleep.

“As the venue is heavily music-orientated we will be playing soft soul and chill-out music to complete the vibe,” Abi explained. “Following on in the evening there will be live acoustic music being played until the late hours of the evening. A complete dog menu will also be on offer featuring pupacinos, dog beer, pupcakes and doggy pizza. Humans are well catered for with cakes, coffees, pizza and alcohol.

“There will also be photo opportunities and dog competitions being held in order to raise money for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home as well as a pre-loved toy donation bucket so other dogs can enjoy them.”

Owner to rescue dog Maisie and pup Maggie, Abi wants to make clear the cafe is open to everyone and every breed.

“Maggie and Maisie are both Staffordshire Bull Terriers and we have encountered a lot of unpleasant experiences in the park due to stereotyping and we would love for this event to help others understand that they are such sweet-natured and loving dogs and do not deserve the stigma that is attached to them.

“Both of them will be there this Sunday, and will most likely be lapping up as much cuddles and attention as they possibly can.

“We are completely dog friendly and want to emphasise that every breed is welcome with open arms with no discrimination.”

And unlike other animal cafes in Edinburgh the Dug Cafe does not charge for entry.

Abi explained: “There are already some dog cafes set up but the concept surrounding that is to hang out with the resident dogs – our event is ‘bring your own’ so to speak.

“However, having a dog isn’t compulsory, we are encouraging anybody who has a love of dogs to come visit, enjoy a coffee and pet some pooches.”

