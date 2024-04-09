New Edinburgh Adidas shop to open as former Wilko store in city retail park replaced
and live on Freeview channel 276
The sportswear brand’s latest branch will replace a former Wilko store in the Fort Kinnaird shopping park which closed last year.
One of 400 premises vacated after the DIY chain entered administration, planning documents show the building at unit 16 will be given new signage bearing the Adidas logo.
The new store could save shoppers in the Capital time on trips to Livingston, where the nearest Adidas outlet store is located.
But it will have to compete with JD Sports, which already has a branch at Fort Kinnaird.
As the premises’ use will still be retail, the German firm will not need to submit a further planning bid before opening the shop’s doors.
At this time, the opening date and number of jobs to be created are unclear.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.